The Knesset votes 63-49 against two bills seeking to freeze the arrests of military draft evaders, after they were put forward for preliminary readings by the ultra-Orthodox parties with the backing of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc.

The first bill, sponsored by United Torah Judaism MKs Meir Porush and Eliakim Stark, would freeze arrests, investigations and enforcement proceedings against yeshiva students for a year, including for offenses involving draft evasion, desertion and fraudulently obtaining military service exemptions or deferments.

The second, sponsored by Shas MK Yinon Azoulay and other lawmakers, would suspend arrests of all prospective military recruits who have failed to report for service until the formation of a new government.

The legislation is widely seen as an attempt by Netanyahu’s bloc to drive a wedge between Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot’s bloc and the ultra-Orthodox parties amid ongoing coalition negotiations.

In June 2024, the High Court of Justice unanimously ruled that there was no legal basis for exempting ultra-Orthodox yeshiva students from military service and that the state was obligated to draft eligible men. The ultra-Orthodox parties have since sought legislation preserving military service exemptions for yeshiva students while opposing enforcement measures against draft evaders.