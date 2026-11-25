A senior commander in Hamas’s internal security apparatus was killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza City overnight, the terror group and the Israel Defense Forces said Wednesday morning.

Hamas’s interior ministry said the strike on an apartment building in the coastal Shati camp in the city killed Muhammad Abu al-Awf, 47, director of internal security in the northern Gaza Strip, along with his wife and two teenage daughters.

The IDF and Shin Bet in a joint statement confirmed killing Abu al-Awf, describing him as a “significant figure in the terror group” and “a source of expertise on efforts to restrict the IDF’s operational freedom of action in the Strip.”

“His killing deals a blow to the apparatus’s management capabilities,” the statement said.

Abu al-Awf had been expected by the IDF to be appointed to replace his commander, Naim Abu Nahal, the chief of the internal security apparatus, who was killed in an Israeli strike the previous day.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

Abu Nahal had been in the role since September, when his predecessor, Muein al-Arabid, was captured by Shin Bet forces in Gaza City.

An Israeli strike in Gaza City targets Muhammad Abu al-Awf, commander of Hamas’s internal security apparatus in the northern Gaza Strip, early November 25, 2026. (Israel Defense Forces)

The Hamas internal security apparatus is used by the group to “maintain its rule in the Gaza Strip while harming the local population,” the military said.

The IDF said that during the war, the apparatus was “responsible for executing opponents of the terror group and operating torture facilities to suppress protests by opponents of Hamas’s terror rule.”

Advertisement

Abu al-Awf had recently been advancing attacks on Israeli troops and civilians, and acted to rebuild the terror group’s capabilities, “in systematic violation of the ceasefire,” the army said, adding that he was killed “to remove the threat he posed.”

Geolocation of the Israeli Airstrike which killed Muhammad Abu Al-Awf, the head of Hamas internal security, at the intersection of Al Rashid & Omar Bin Abdul Aziz st. Location: 31.529813, 34.440555

8G3PGCHR+W6 Al-Shati, Gaza City Governorate, Gaza Strip@GeoConfirmed @viditbot https://t.co/5sdw9dvuLT pic.twitter.com/Jml9AIgh0k — Stinky (@Stinky915846091) November 25, 2026

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the IDF disclosed that the slain Hamas security chief Abu Nahal was part of a “secret circle” in the terror group that had held the body of Israeli soldier Staff Sgt. Oron Shaul over the years.

Shaul, 20 at the time of his death, was killed in Gaza City’s Shejaiya neighborhood during the 2014 Gaza War when the armored personnel carrier he was traveling in came under fire from anti-tank missiles launched by Hamas.

Advertisement

His body was dragged away from the scene by Hamas operatives and subsequently held in Gaza for over a decade. Shaul’s remains were recovered by Israel in a clandestine operation in January 2025, just ahead of a ceasefire taking effect.

The IDF said that it would “continue to pursue all terrorists involved in holding hostages in the Gaza Strip.”

The US-backed Gaza ceasefire deal halted major fighting in the shattered territory but did not completely end IDF strikes, which the IDF says aim to thwart attacks by Hamas and other Gaza terrorists. Gaza remains bisected into Israeli- and Hamas-controlled areas.

More than 1,400 Palestinians have been killed ‌in Gaza ⁠since the ceasefire took effect last October, according to Gazan health officials.

The war was sparked on October 7, 2023, when Hamas invaded southern Israel, killed some 1,200 people and took 251 hostages.

Israel has killed over 74,200 people in Gaza since the October 7 attack, according to the enclave’s Hamas-run health ministry, which does not differentiate between combatants and civilians.

The Israeli military believes that Hamas’s overall toll is largely accurate, with IDF officials estimating that two to three civilians were killed for every dead terror operative. The IDF says it has killed over 24,000 combatants in Gaza and another 1,600 terrorists inside Israel during the October 7 onslaught.

Israel has said it seeks to minimize civilian fatalities and stresses that Hamas uses Gaza’s civilians as human shields, fighting from civilian areas including homes, hospitals, schools and mosques.

Israel’s own toll in the ground offensive against Hamas in Gaza and in military operations along the border with the Strip stands at 479.