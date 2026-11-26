Alleged crime boss Eran Hiya was extradited from the United States and returned to Israel this week following a lengthy legal battle, Hebrew media reported Thursday.

Hiya is the son of Eitan Hiya, nicknamed “The Israeli Godfather,” who is currently serving a 20-year sentence for conspiring to commit a crime, blackmail and money laundering.

The younger Hiya, himself a major suspected crime figure, was wanted in Israel on charges of attempted murder, evidence tampering and other accusations surrounding his alleged gangland activity, according to court filings in the Southern District of New York.

Authorities say he is suspected of plotting to kill rival Israeli crime boss Eli Musli.

According to Israeli police, Hiya’s organization made several attempts on Musli’s life, including planting explosives under his car, as part of an ongoing underworld feud.

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He had been on the run from Israel since 2018, according to police.

תמונות ראשונות מרגע ההסגרה של ראש ארגון הפשע ערן חייא שעושה את דרכו לישראל מארצות הברית. לפני מספר שעות קיבלו אותו לידיהם לראשונה אחרי 8 שנים נציגים של משטרת ישראל שהגיעו לארצות הברית. כאן בתמונה בשדה התעופה בניו יורק pic.twitter.com/7HRepIOByl — אלי סניור (@SenyorEli) November 26, 2026

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Hiya was arrested in 2024 while in Malaysia and deported to the US, where he was prosecuted over a fraudulent passport as Israel sought his extradition, which was finalized this month.

A video shared by Israel Police showed officers receiving Hiya at Ben Gurion Airport, handcuffing him on the tarmac and reading out his charges.

לאחר מצוד בינלאומי – ראש ארגון הפשיעה ערן חייא הוסגר לישראל, בהובלת היחידה המרכזית של מחוז ת"א בתום פעילות מורכבת וממושכת של משטרת ישראל בשיתוף מחלקת תיאום מבצעי בחטיבת המודיעין, המחלקה הבינלאומית בפרקליטות המדינה ורשויות האכיפה בארה"ב, נחת הבוקר בישראל העבריין הנמלט וראש ארגון… pic.twitter.com/G2Qps6BBOz — משטרת ישראל (@IL_police) November 26, 2026

According to the Kan broadcaster, Hiya said upon landing in Israel that he was in “excellent health” and is “determined to fight for my innocence and to refute the suspicions based on lies invented by liars.”

Welcoming Hiya’s extradition to Israel, the Attorney General’s Office said that it “once again demonstrates the joint efforts of the enforcement authorities — the Israel Police’s Interpol squad, the Tel Aviv District Attorney’s Office and the International Department of the State Attorney’s Office — with the aim of locating and bringing to justice criminals from anywhere in the world.”