The Health Ministry says a dog infected with rabies was reported in the central city of Modiin, amid widespread concern following the death of a woman thought to have come into contact with a dog found in a nearby community.

No individuals are known to have been exposed to the infected dog, which was found near the Moriah sports complex, authorities say.

An epidemiological investigation is currently underway.

The ministry urges anyone who was in contact with the dog, or whose pet came into contact with it or another stray animal between November 14 and 24, to contact state health authorities.