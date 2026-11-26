The UK’s antisemitism adviser is set to launch an investigation into allegations of a “hostile work environment” for Jews at the BBC, British media reports.

The announcement comes amid claims that Jewish journalists have faced censorship and discrimination at the public broadcaster, Lord John Mann, a former Labour MP, is expected to note in a speech this evening.

Mann will say the BBC has an “institutional culture that demands that Jewish people must be expected to justify their existence,” according to reports in the British press.

He told The Times that the broadcaster’s problems with antisemitism are “institutional” and that “there is a pressure to show that you are a ‘good Jew.'”

The review will take several months and will be presented to Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy when it is completed, The Times says.

Earlier this year, Mann published a separate review of antisemitism in the NHS, finding that some Jewish patients had delayed seeking medical treatment because of concerns about discrimination.

A BBC spokesperson says the corporation takes allegations of discrimination “extremely seriously,” adding that compulsory antisemitism training has been introduced for all staff and that employees are encouraged to report concerns.

The BBC has frequently been accused of antisemitism and bias against Israel in its reporting.