Palestinian media outlets have published footage showing two masked individuals setting fire overnight to a vehicle belonging to a Palestinian resident of the village of Beita, south of Nablus in the northern West Bank.

In the video, the two can be seen approaching the car, which appears to be parked outside a structure, dousing it with an unknown substance and igniting a fire, which quickly engulfs the sedan.

مستوطنون يحرقون مركبة في منطقة "بير قوزا" ببلدة بيتا جنوب نابلس، فجر اليوم. pic.twitter.com/BjPcHjRnWh — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) November 26, 2026

According to Palestinian reports, the perpetrators were Israeli settlers.

There are no reports of injuries.