Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey will hold a meeting on their mutual defense agreement in Islamabad this week, two Pakistani sources say.

Foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Turkey are arriving in Pakistan to attend the meeting, which will be held on Friday and Saturday, the sources say.

The three countries signed a joint defense agreement in Mecca in August amid escalating concerns about the increasingly aggressive US-Israeli war against Iran.

Turkey has NATO’s second-largest military. Saudi Arabia is home to Islam’s holiest sites and is also one of the world’s top oil exporters, while Pakistan is the only nuclear-armed Muslim country.

In Jerusalem, news of the pact was met with concern given increasingly bellicose anti-Israel rhetoric coming out of Ankara and Islamabad.