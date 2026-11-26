Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz confirm that the IDF struck and killed a senior Hamas government official in the central Gaza Strip overnight.

Khaled Abu Nada was responsible for Hamas’s economy and education portfolios, the Israeli leaders say.

Palestinian reports previously identified Abu Nada as deputy education minister. According to reports, Abu Nada’s wife was also killed in the strike, one of two deadly attacks in the Strip overnight.

Netanyahu and Katz say the killing of Abu Nada is “part of a series of targeted killings carried out recently against members and senior officials of the organization.”

“Around 80 Hamas terrorists have been killed over the past month, and our forces will continue to thwart and exact retribution against every terrorist in the terror organization,” the joint statement adds.