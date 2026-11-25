In an indignant speech after the Jerusalem District Court urged that most of the corruption charges against him be dropped, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for his trial to end, claiming it had stolen a decade from the country in an undemocratic attempt to oust him from power.

“Today, the trial fell apart,” he said at the beginning of a televised address on Wednesday evening. “Ten years ago, I said, ‘There will be nothing because there was nothing.’ But it took 10 years for this truth to be revealed to everyone.”

Later, he added: “Citizens of Israel, this trial must end immediately. And what also needs to end immediately is what came out of it — the hatred, the incitement, the division.”

The speech came hours after the panel of judges in his corruption trial said there was little chance of a conviction in the most serious of the three cases Netanyahu faces, which includes a bribery charge, and indicated there was likely no crime in another one. They urged the prosecution to settle the third.

The statement, more than six years after the trial began, was a massive blow to the prosecution, and is being treated by Netanyahu and his allies as a vindication. Netanyahu faces a charge of fraud and breach of trust in all three separate but related cases, and a charge of bribery in one. He has consistently denied any wrongdoing, and earlier this year formally requested a pardon without admitting any guilt.

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In his speech, he struck a defiant and aggrieved tone, claiming that the trial has disturbed and disrupted his family’s and associates’ lives. He also lashed out at his political rivals for seeking to oust him in a manner he characterized as undemocratic.

Then, turning to the negotiations over Israel’s next government, the caretaker premier called on those opponents to join him in a unity coalition.

“The boycotts must end, and now,” he said at the end of the speech. “I know what enormous and immediate dangers the State of Israel faces. There is only one way to deal with them. To unite in order to deal with them. We must unite to secure the future of Israel — no less than that, and immediately.”

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Says trial ‘ruined’ the lives of his family and associates

The investigations that led to Netanyahu’s indictment began more than a decade ago, and Netanyahu portrayed the ensuing years as ones of hardship and harassment for his family and circle of aides. He claimed that his sons could not peaceably live public lives in Jerusalem.

“Ten years of terrible suffering for me, my wife and my sons,” he said. “Of delusional interrogations. Of character assassination. Of grave incitement that wounds the soul. Who will give us back those 10 years?”

He added that his political associates “were dragged into interrogation rooms where they were blackmailed into committing criminal acts and humiliated, and where many of their lives were ruined, just so they would give false testimony against me.”

A series of Netanyahu’s aides and political allies have been investigated, some in connection with his graft trial and others for separate allegations of wrongdoing. More recently, multiple of his close aides have been probed for allegedly doing public relations work for Qatar while employed in the Prime Minister’s Office.

Netanyahu also suggested the trial was the main reason for the rifts in Israeli society, and for the series of largely inconclusive repeat elections from 2019 to 2022.

Those election campaigns primarily revolved around whether he should continue in office. But the trial was not the only reason Netanyahu’s opponents cited for why they said he had to be unseated.

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The corruption charges led to “10 years of systematic division and deliberate skewing that tore the people apart, because these outrageous, fabricated cases were fabricated to create demonization, to engineer a false narrative, to boycott me and my family,” he said.

Despite decades in public office, he bemoaned, he was not called “prime minister of Israel.” Instead, he said, “I am ‘Defendant No. 1, the defendant.'”

Slams rivals for acting like regimes ‘in Iran and North Korea’

Netanyahu also noted that, earlier on Wednesday, the Knesset advanced a bill that would bar lawmakers under criminal indictment from forming a government. If the bill were to pass and survive judicial review, it would bar Netanyahu from another term in office.

“It was precisely on this day that an astounding thing happened in the Knesset plenum,” he said. “It was precisely on this day, when political opponents saw that these fabricated cases are finally fading away, that they rushed to pass a bill that would allow them to disqualify a candidate for prime minister, a candidate that the public had chosen, because the attorney general had decided to file an indictment against him.”

He called the trial a “tool for political elimination.”

The prime minister claimed that the trial was reminiscent of “how they do it in Iran and North Korea; in dictatorships.” And he cited the late government minister Tommy Lapid — father of current senior opposition lawmaker Yair Lapid — who decades ago castigated the idea of bureaucrats removing an elected prime minister.

Netanyahu recalled that the elder Lapid “said, I quote, ‘Do you want officials to remove governments? Do you want officials to fire a prime minister?’ He shouted that out. He didn’t believe it. Who could conceive of such a thing? There is no such thing in any democracy.”

After the speech, Yair Lapid, also a former prime minister, described Netanyahu’s quotation of his father as “chutzpah” and added: “It’s easiest to use dead people who can’t argue with you.”

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Writing on X, Lapid then posted two other quotes from his father: One saying “fascism should not take over the Israeli Knesset,” and another saying that efforts to limit the judicial system’s powers were being championed by “politicians outraged by the fact that there is still one body that doesn’t dance to the sounds of their music.”

Before his call for unity, Netanyahu claimed that his trial was an enormous waste of taxpayers’ funds that could have been spent on citizens’ needs. He said the era marked by the trial needs to end.

He lamented: “The vast capital, the billions that went on repeated elections, on false investigations from the Philippines to Mexico, spanning the world, that money that could have gone to the reservists, to the north, to the south, to the citizens of Israel. This suffering, this lunacy, it must end.”