Senior White House envoy Jared Kushner pressed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during last night’s call to move forward with US President Donald Trump’s plan for the Gaza Strip, Channel 12 reports, citing three sources familiar with the details.

The call came amid growing frustration in Washington with Netanyahu’s delays in carrying out his commitments in the 15-point plan to disarm Hamas.

Netanyahu told Trump in a recent call that he can’t move forward with the plan because he is currently a caretaker prime minister, according to one of the sources, “but at the same time he claims that he has no problem going to war with Iran.”

“It wasn’t a serious claim,” says the source.

Netanyahu gave positive signs in the conversation with Kushner, Channel 12 reports. “Netanyahu said to Kushner that he is committed to moving ahead with the plan,” says one of the sources.

The US is asking Netanyahu to allow the ISF peacekeeping force to deploy; allow 4,000 Palestinians to leave the Strip for police training; let temporary homes be brought in; agree to the construction of bases for the ISF; let the technocratic Gaza government begin operating in the area where a new UAE-backed neighborhood is meant to be built; and allow materials for water and health projects in Gaza.

The White House wants to make sure that even if Netanyahu is head of the opposition in the near future, he will back the plan, says a source.