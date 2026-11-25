Paralympic gold medalist Ezra Frech, 21, and professional dancer Daniella Karagach, 33, became the first Jewish pair to win ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” on Tuesday.

Frech and Karagach took home the Mirrorball trophy after securing perfect scores and the fan vote in the latest US season’s finale.

At one point, the duo self-dubbed “Team Footloose” took their name too literally as Frech’s prosthetic leg fell off mid-routine.

“When it came off, I was like, ‘I’m doing the rest of the dance without my leg on.’ And I heard [Daniella] go, ‘Put your leg on!’” he told Good Morning America on Wednesday.

Frech, the show’s first Paralympian and youngest male champion, is the son of Persian Jewish actress Bahar Soomekh, who was born in Tehran and moved to Los Angeles, where Frech was raised.

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He was born missing his left knee and shinbone, and has only one finger on his left hand. At the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games, Frech won two gold medals in track and field events.

What a powerhouse performance from Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach for the #DWTSFinale Instant Dance! ???? #DWTS pic.twitter.com/GDwY5kn12k — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@officialdwts) November 25, 2026

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Karagach was born in Brooklyn to Jewish immigrants from Moldova. She joined the cast of “Dancing with the Stars” as a professional dancer in 2019, and won her first trophy two years later.

Partnered with Frech in Season 35, Karagach led the first all-Jewish couple ever to compete in the contest — bringing home the mirrorball trophy.