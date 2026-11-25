Eisenkot said to promise Liberman’s party the justice and defense portfolios
As part of their coalition deal, Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot agreed that a member of MK Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu party will serve as justice minister, according to Channel 13 news.
The network says that Yisrael Beytenu will also receive the Defense Ministry and Immigration Ministry.
The report adds that members of Eisenkot’s bloc have been fighting over the justice portfolio, with the left-wing Democrats and senior members of Yashar also demanding the post.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Lapid hits out at Netanyahu for quoting his father: He also said ‘fascism can’t take over Knesset’
- PM says Israel facing ‘massive, immediate dangers,’ claims unity ‘the only way to deal with them’
- Zamir tells Gaza border mayors IDF won’t compromise on their security, after plans to cut back on superfluous reservists
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