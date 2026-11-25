As part of their coalition deal, Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot agreed that a member of MK Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu party will serve as justice minister, according to Channel 13 news.

The network says that Yisrael Beytenu will also receive the Defense Ministry and Immigration Ministry.

The report adds that members of Eisenkot’s bloc have been fighting over the justice portfolio, with the left-wing Democrats and senior members of Yashar also demanding the post.