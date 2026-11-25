Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claims his criminal trial was designed to “engineer’ public sentiment against him, even though he spent much of his adult life in service to the country.

“This tore apart the nation,” he says, arguing that Israel was forced to go through repeated election cycles because of the prosecution against him.

“And specifically on this day, something incredible happened in the Knesset plenum,” says Netanyahu. “Specifically on this day, when my political rivals see that these fabricated charges are crumbling, they are running to pass a bill that allows a candidate for prime minister to be cancelled, a candidate the public chose, because the attorney general decides to issue an indictment against him.”

“This is a tool for political assassination,” he says, adding that Iran behaves in that manner. “This is not the way democracies act.”

He chooses to quote Yair Lapid’s father, Tommy Lapid, who said of a similar bill, “You want clerks to drive out governments? You want clerks to fire a prime minister?”