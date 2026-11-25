Jordanian delegates working to deepen cooperation between Israel and Jordan warned at a conference Wednesday that both countries risk being sidelined from the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) project as Gulf states and rival regional transit routes progress on the ground.

Speaking at the confab — held in northern Israel’s Beit She’an and initiated by the Beit She’an Local Council, the Emek HaMaayanot Regional Council and the Forum 35 alliance of northern local authorities — one Jordanian, who asked not to be named, voiced frustration that years of bilateral talks have yet to yield physical cross-border progress.

India, the US, the European Union, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, France, Germany and Italy launched IMEC through a memorandum of understanding on the sidelines of the September 2023 G20 Summit in New Delhi. The MoU named Israel and Jordan among the transit countries.

It aims to connect western Indian ports to the Arabian Gulf, with rail and road links extending from the UAE through Saudi Arabia and Jordan to Israel’s northern port of Haifa, where goods would be shipped to Europe. It also envisages clean-energy infrastructure and fiber-optic cables.

In a June report, the Atlantic Council proposed additional links to help bypass the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea, where shipping is threatened by attacks from Iran and its Houthi allies in Yemen.

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With political relations between Jordan and Israel at a nadir despite their 1994 peace treaty, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) reported earlier this month that none of the rail projects announced to date address cross-border connections between the two countries.

Jordanian participants told The Times of Israel on the conference sidelines that they did not want to be identified publicly due to a rise in anti-Israel public sentiment in Jordan fueled by the destruction in Gaza resulting from Israel’s war on Hamas, coupled with extremist settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.

Relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia — including efforts for a potential normalization agreement — have also stalled since the war in Gaza began with Hamas’s terror onslaught of October 7, 2023.

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“Until today we have seen nothing on the ground, just lots of meetings,” one Jordanian delegate said, urging both countries not to wait for the Indian and Gulf parts of IMEC to materialize. Another noted that while Amman debated IMEC’s merits, neighboring states were capturing the economic opportunity. “We are lagging behind,” he warned.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia have invested heavily in ports, rail and electrical power, the Jordanian participants said, while Jordan’s own recent moves, a UAE-backed railway linking mining areas to Aqaba and a new rail agreement with Syria, reflect changing regional relations.

To avoid being bypassed, Jordanian delegates stressed that progress depends on practical cooperation along the Israeli-Jordanian border, with projects that benefit both sides and rebuild public trust.

Israeli speakers echoed the warning not to be left behind, pointing to proposed rival land corridors linking the Gulf, Iraq and Turkey, and attempts to revive the historic Hejaz Railway without its pre-1948 branch to Haifa.

The heads of the Emek HaMaayanot and Beit She’an councils, respectively, Itamar Matiash and Noam Juma’a, emphasized how IMEC could turn the northern region from a periphery into a central gateway for trade, connections between peoples and peace.

Noting the impetus that Iran’s actions in the Strait of Hormuz and the Houthi actions in the Red Sea’s Bab el-Mandeb Strait had given to speeding up IMEC, Yitzhak Gal, an expert in Middle Eastern economies at Tel Aviv University’s Moshe Dayan Center, presented a table showing an emerging regional rail network stretching 12,400 kilometers (7,705 miles) and costing $121 billion across 11 countries. It would cost NIS 3.7 billion ($1.1 billion) to link Beit She’an with the Sheikh Hussein Bridge crossing to Jordan, he added.

Gal estimated that an Israeli connection to IMEC could add $30 to 40 billion to Israeli exports within a decade, and double the number of jobs across Beit She’an, Emek HaMaayanot and the Jordan Valley to over 60,000.