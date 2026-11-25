Netanyahu to convene security cabinet on Thursday evening
Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will convene his security cabinet tomorrow night, the office of a government minister tells The Times of Israel.
The meeting comes amid Israeli and US preparations for a possible military operation against Iran, and amid warnings that Iran could carry out a surprise attack on Israel.
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