The Israeli film “A Man Walks Down the Street,” about a gay middle-aged man returning to Tel Aviv, will begin streaming in December on Apple TV, Amazon, Fandango and Google, along with theatrical releases in Los Angeles and New York City.

Filmmaker Yuval Hadadi doesn’t quite know how to explain his movie’s success, given that many Israeli filmmakers are struggling to get their work accepted at festivals amid a global wave of anti-Israel sentiment over the war against Hamas in Gaza.

“It’s almost like on a parallel universe,” Hadadi told The Times of Israel. “There’s just a complete separation of the film and Israeli politics.”

Hadadi said that winning a top award at the 2025 Austin Film Festival helped, as well as being named in a film industry magazine’s 2025 list of up-and-coming directors.

“Other festivals didn’t take us, and you have to wonder if it’s because it’s an Israeli film or not as good, but I choose to push ahead,” he said.

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“A Man Walks Down the Street,” a quiet, pensive film about an individual finding his self-worth, was purchased by an American distributor and is now being shown in theaters and at festivals.

The film was shot and produced in Tel Aviv. The main language is Hebrew, with English subtitles. But Hadadi believes its themes resonate far beyond the country’s borders.

“What I choose to believe is, because the topic is so universal and apolitical, it’s about human behavior, about acceptance and self-love and self-hate and loneliness,” said Hadadi, who has lived in New York for 25 years. “It’s really about humans and human behavior and the human condition in general.”

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Although the film isn’t about Israel per se — or the country’s security and geopolitical problems — it was the first production to begin working in Israel after the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led terror onslaught.

Artifacts of the war and of life in Israel in 2024, in the wake of the invasion, are visible on screen in small ways. In one scene, a yellow ribbon is tied to the handlebars of a bike, representing the struggle to free the hostages held by Hamas.

“It didn’t reflect on Israel, but I felt I had to react to what’s going on,” Hadadi said.

This is Hadadi’s second feature film, after 2019’s “15 years.”

“A Man Walks Down the Street” will be released in Israeli theaters in February.

The film opens at New York City’s Village East by Angelika Theater on Friday and runs through next Thursday. The week of screenings includes two conversations with Hadadi.

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When the movie played at Los Angeles’s Lumiere Cinema Music Hall earlier this week, Hadadi noticed that the marquee listed “A Man Walks Down the Street” right above “Naza,” the documentary alleging that Israel used AI-powered strikes to kill civilians in Gaza.

“It shows both ends of Israeli filmmaking,” said Hadadi. “‘Naza’ brings its own audience and mine is of a completely different nature.”