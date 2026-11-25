German police have arrested three teenage boys on suspicion of belonging to a far-right extremist group called “Terror 18” that planned to set fire to a refugee shelter, prosecutors say.

Three other suspected members, also teenage boys, were arrested in October and have remained in jail since.

The suspects — partially identified as Lasse G., Kalle K. and Shawn Z. — were arrested today in various towns in northern Germany on suspicion of belonging to the “domestic terrorist organization,” German federal prosecutors say in a statement.

Media reports say two of the suspects are 14 years old, while the third is 15.

Prosecutors say all of them are affiliated with “Terror 18,” described as a “far-right terrorist organization that emerged from an online group undergoing rapid radicalization.”

According to prosecutors, the young radical group has been driven by a desire “to fight the state they loathe and to sow insecurity among the population.”

They allegedly plotted “acts of arson and violence, potentially extending to targeted killings of foreigners and political opponents,” prosecutors say.

Police say they successfully prevented a planned arson attack in October on a refugee shelter in the town of Winsen, just south of Hamburg.

Police also searched 10 locations across six German states, targeting four other minors suspected of supporting the neo-Nazi group or having prior knowledge of the planned crimes without reporting them.