Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, who is widely presumed to become a 2028 Democratic presidential candidate, says the Biden and Trump administrations did not do enough to constrain Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Gaza.

“I don’t think that either the current president or President Biden used the leverage of the United States of America effectively to make sure that the weapons were being used in ways that comport with American values,” Shapiro tells The Wall Street Journal.

Shapiro calls Netanyahu a “failed leader” who has “led Israel down a dangerous, dark, isolated path.”

He clarifies that Israel had a right to defend itself after Hamas’s October 7, 2023, onslaught but that the way Netanyahu prosecuted the subsequent war undermined both US and Israeli interests in the region.

Shapiro defends maintaining the US-Israel relationship but argues that there needs to be accountability for the policies Netanyahu authorized in Gaza.

He appears to reject calls for barring Israel from purchasing defensive weapons from the US, but leaves the door open for restrictions on offensive weapons.

“Israel should have the ability, as our other allies do, to purchase defensive weapons, weapons that come with very clear guidance on how and when they can be used,” Shapiro says.