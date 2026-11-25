IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir tells mayors and leaders of local councils on the Gaza border that the army will “not compromise on your security,” after the military had considered further reducing the number of active-duty reservists in civil defense squads in the area.

The IDF has been seeking to release from reserve duty members of local security teams on all fronts, as their service is considered by the army to be superfluous and costly.

The military had recently planned to release from service active-duty reservists in civil defense squads in Gaza border communities located more than 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) from the Strip, but has frozen the move following backlash.

“Defending you is our first mission. We will not compromise on your security or on the security measures that ensure it — this is the only consideration guiding us,” Zamir says to the mayors, confirming the move has been frozen.

The military has two divisions operating in Gaza, and the civil defense squads in the border communities remain armed even outside of active reserve duty.

However, due to the lucrative salaries, many reservists have fought to continue to serve even as the war has died down and their service is not considered necessary by the army.