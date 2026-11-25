B’Yachad No. 2 Yair Lapid hits out at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for quoting his father Tommy Lapid while denouncing legislation that would prevent Knesset members under indictment from being tasked with forming a government.

Lapid describes Netanyahu’s remarks as “chutzpah,” while also quoting his father as saying “fascism can’t take over the Knesset of Israel” and that efforts to limit the judicial system’s powers were being championed by “politicians rebelling against the fact that there is still one body that doesn’t dance to the sounds of their music.”