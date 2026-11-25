Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a “failed leader” and said the administrations of US presidents Joe Biden and Donald Trump did not do enough to constrain Israel’s actions in Gaza, delineating his criticisms of the country ahead of a widely expected 2028 presidential run.

“I don’t think that either the current president or President Biden used the leverage of the United States of America effectively to make sure that the weapons were being used in ways that comport with American values,” Shapiro, who is Jewish, told The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday, referring to US arms used by Israel.

Shapiro, fresh off a landslide reelection in his battleground state, has long been seen as a likely candidate in the 2028 Democratic primary. He is also seen as a prominent voice on the party’s pro-Israel wing, which could be a liability in an era when most Democrats hold an unfavorable view of Israel, and when many of its elected officials have grown critical of the country in the wake of the Gaza war.

In the interview, Shapiro defended maintaining the US-Israel relationship and said Israel had the right to defend itself after the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, attack that launched the war. But he added, in the words of the article, that the way Israel “carried out its response undermined both the US and Israel in the region.”

He rejected calls, which have come from others in his party, to bar Israel from purchasing defensive weapons from the US. But he left the door open for restrictions on offensive weapon sales.

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“Israel should have the ability, as our other allies do, to purchase defensive weapons, weapons that come with very clear guidance on how and when they can be used,” Shapiro said.

In April, 40 out of 47 Democratic senators unsuccessfully voted to bar Israel from buying certain weapons. A few months later, more than 100 Democratic representatives voted to cut off aid to Israel. Earlier this month, Trump said he would do just that by the end of this year.

As other longtime pro-Israel Democrats have, Shapiro focused his criticism on Netanyahu.

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“Netanyahu is a failed leader,” he told the Journal. “He’s led Israel down a dangerous, dark, isolated path.”

This is not the first time he has criticized Netanyahu. In a debate in October, he used nearly the same words, saying the premier “has led Israel down a very dangerous and isolated path.”

Shapiro also voiced opposition to the Iran war and, according to the Journal, called on US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to be fired.

“Trump decided to go it alone. Didn’t explain to the American people why he was doing it, and clearly, he and Hegseth and Vance have no idea how to get out,” he said in the interview.

Shapiro is one of several Jewish Democrats touted as potential 2028 candidates, a list that also includes Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel and Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff. Pritzker and Ossoff also won reelection in the US midterms earlier this month.

Speaking to the Journal, Shapiro said he is still weighing a run but took a shot at the two Republicans widely seen as their party’s leading candidates, US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The two men, he said, “both have the stink of Donald Trump on them. It’s real hard to wash clean of that.”