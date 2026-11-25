Yemen’s Houthis say they targeted Saudi ports of Jazan and Jeddah
Yemen’s Houthis say they targeted the Saudi ports of Jazan and Jeddah in response to Saudi strikes on a Yemeni port controlled by the Iran-backed group.
“Both operations resulted in damage to the targeted sites,” military spokesman Yahya Saree says, shortly after the Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen’s government reported minor damage at the Jazan port from a projectile.
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