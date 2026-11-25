Saudis say they intercepted Houthi drone near key port in Jeddah
The Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis near Jeddah Islamic Port on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast, adding that no civilians were injured by debris from the interception.
The Houthis say they attacked the port.
Jeddah Islamic Port is a major Saudi maritime gateway on the Red Sea and a key hub for cargo and container traffic.
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