The camp of eastern Libya’s military chief Khalifa Haftar hails a “new phase” in ties with Turkey after he makes his first official visit to Ankara and meets President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The talks marked “an important step” in building trust and “laid the groundwork for a new phase in relations” between the eastern half of divided Libya and Turkey, says Saddam Haftar, the commander’s son and presumed heir, in a Facebook post.