About a month after he was indicted on corruption charges in December 2019, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted a meme showing him smiling and pointing assertively at the reader.

“They’re not only after me. They’re after us,” the caption read. “I’m just standing in their way.”

Over the course of a 40-year political career, Netanyahu has promised to deliver many things to Israel: security, economic prosperity, close relationships with the world’s great powers. But to his base — his most loyal, ride-or-die voters — he’s made a different pitch: that he’s the one protecting them from an elitist left that disdains them and is determined to take him down.

The message was evident in a campaign ad he posted in October that displayed quotes from his critics calling Likud voters “inhumane,” “delusional,” “idol worshippers,” and a “rabble.” It was evident in March 2023, when he gave an address on his government’s judicial overhaul, telling those who supported it they were not “second-class citizens,” adding that “nobody will silence your voice, our voice.”

And it was evident in the speech he gave on Wednesday evening against his corruption trial, in which he attacked state prosecutors and attorneys general for charges that “tore the people apart” and caused “10 years of terrible suffering for me, my wife and my sons.”

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It was an indignant broadside against the country’s legal system, shortly after the judges had called for most of the charges against Netanyahu to be dismissed.

The prime minister was at his apotheosis.

The trial has been at the heart of the brand he’s built over the past decade or more: the embattled leader, standing strong against the elites, the “deep state,” the “fake news,” the vast array of forces determined to oust him, and therefore his voters, from power.

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Netanyahu isn’t the only leader to derive political energy from court proceedings that threaten to put him behind bars. US President Donald Trump was impeached twice during his first term, then faced a series of criminal trials in the years afterward, resulting in a conviction.

Trump’s opponents reveled in the court proceedings, but the person they seem to have helped the most was the defendant, who cast himself as the victim of a corrupt and politicized justice system that was hell-bent on taking him down.

The cases kept Trump in the headlines and were part of what prevented him from receding into history. He was running at the time for the Republican presidential nomination, and his polling numbers spiked after he was indicted, as his supporters closed ranks around him in a show of support.

When he had a mugshot taken in August 2023, his campaign sold it as a T-shirt. Allies of his, including his future vice president, JD Vance, accompanied him at trial. In 2024, he won reelection, and the court cases melted away.

Netanyahu has followed the same playbook, with some of the same results. The 2019 meme was copied from Trump. In the snap elections in September 2019, before he was indicted, Likud won 32 seats, coming in second to its then-chief rival. He was indicted that November, and in the third round of elections the following March, his party improved in its showing, topping polls at 36 seats, as voters closed ranks around him. Like Trump, he has since had a series of political allies accompany him at trial.

The case is also a frequent topic of discussion on the pro-Netanyahu Channel 14 — another indication of how it fires up his supporters. When the judges in the trial recommended that most of the charges be dropped, Channel 14’s legal correspondent almost burst into tears of joy.

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“I hoped, I hoped to reach this day, and now it’s here,” the reporter said. “I remember the countless broadcasts we did together, where we talked about this day coming and the cases collapsing under their own weight, and our colleagues just laughed at us.”

Netanyahu does still face corruption charges, but his perceived vindication on Wednesday may give him new momentum as he strives with all his might to stay in office, despite his outgoing coalition losing its majority. He is clearly full of fight following the judges’ statement, and is already portraying it as a repudiation of the political opposition he’s faced since 2019 — even though, in the most recent election, Netanyahu’s trial was far from the focus of his rivals’ campaigns.

The seeming disintegration of the trial may also increase skepticism of other alleged misdeeds surrounding Netanyahu — including Qatargate, the accusation that his senior aides did public relations work for Qatar while in his employ. As in his own trial, he has denied wrongdoing in that case, too.

It’s impossible to precisely map the trajectory of an alternative history in which Netanyahu was never indicted. Perhaps he would have remained in power, undisputed. Or maybe his opponents would have still turned against him for the reasons they outlined at the time, accusing him of being divisive, imperious and beholden to extremists in his coalition.

As things are, however, Netanyahu seems content to keep the focus on the trial. On Wednesday, after his speech, he reposted the meme from 2019. This time, against the backdrop of the photo, a man sang, “Netanyahu never surrenders.”