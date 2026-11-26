Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, November 26, 2026
2 said killed in strike on Gaza apartment building after IDF claimed to target Hamas operative
Al Jazeera reports that two people were killed in an Israeli strikes on an apartment building near Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.
The IDF said earlier that it targeted a “senior” Hamas terrorist in a strike overnight in the Strip.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here