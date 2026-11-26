B’Yachad chairman Naftali Bennett is operating a secret negotiation channel with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu without informing other partners in his bloc led by Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot, Haaretz reports.

The channel involves Bennett’s confidant Shalom Shlomo and Netanyahu’s representative Michael Rabello, Haaretz says.

While Eisenkot has been working to establish a coalition with the ultra-Orthodox parties, Bennett’s representative has been speaking with Netanyahu’s aide about a unity government with the Likud party.

Haaretz says Rabello has offered seven slots on Likud’s next Knesset slate to members of the Eisenkot bloc willing to defect in order to establish a coalition with Netanyahu.

Bennett responds to the report by insisting that it is false and that other reporters looking into the supposed secret channel chose not to publish about it upon learning that it is not true.