Palestinian war correspondent Mariam Dagga, who was killed in Gaza in an Israeli strike last year, has posthumously won the prestigious Rory Peck prize for freelance video journalists, the organizers announce.

She shares the award with two of her colleagues from the Associated Press (AP), Abdel Kareem Hana and Jehad Alshrafi, “for their powerful coverage of the human cost of the war” in the Palestinian territory, the Rory Peck Trust said.

Dagga was 33 years old when she was killed in August 2025 in an Israeli air strike on a southern Gaza hospital, which claimed the lives of four other journalists.

The IDF said at the time that it targeted what it believed was a Hamas surveillance camera, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that Israel “deeply regrets” the attack, calling it a “tragic mishap.”

The independent photographer and reporter had been working with AP since the beginning of the war, sparked by Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

“Journalists play an essential role in documenting events and informing the public, often at enormous personal risk,” the US press agency’s executive editor Julie Pace said, quoted in the Rory Peck Trust’s statement.

“We honor Mariam and all journalists killed during this conflict and other conflicts — and remain committed to seeking answers about their deaths.”

The prize has been awarded since 1995 in memory of video journalist Rory Peck, who was killed in Moscow in 1993, to celebrate the work of freelance video journalists.