Explosion heard in Saudi capital Riyadh after ‘hostile aerial threat’ warning
An explosion has been heard in Saudi capital Riyadh, according to an AFP journalist and residents, a day after 11 people were wounded in a Houthi-claimed attack on the city’s financial district.
The explosion occurred around midnight local time after authorities issued an alert warning of a “hostile aerial threat,” which was lifted shortly after. Residents in northern and eastern Riyadh confirm hearing the blast, with one saying their house windows “shook violently.”
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