Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem demands the immediate release of five men identified as members of the Lebanese terrorist movement and accused of forming an armed cell.

The move comes as pressure mounts on the Iran-backed terror group to surrender its weapons, after it was weakened by two wars with Israel in recent years.

Speaking in a televised address broadcast by Hezbollah’s Al-Manar channel, Qassem says the men had “done nothing wrong” and “must be released immediately.”

Security forces had detained the five earlier this month in a mountainous area in northern Lebanon, a predominantly Christian region far from Hezbollah’s main strongholds.

A judge earlier today ordered their continued detention pending investigation, a judicial source told AFP.

“We are being patient in order to preserve civil peace, but patience in the face of injustice has limits,” Qassem warns, adding Hezbollah will “push back against danger” if necessary.