This is the full text of a statement made by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, hours after Jerusalem District Court judges made public their major doubts over most of the charges against him in his ongoing corruption trial.

Citizens of Israel, my brothers and sisters. Today, something dramatic happened. Today, the trial fell apart.

Ten years ago, I said, “There will be nothing because there was nothing.” But it took ten years for this truth to be revealed to everyone.

Ten years of terrible suffering for me, my wife, and my sons. Of delusional interrogations. Of character assassination. Of grave incitement that wounds the soul. Who will give us back those 10 years? Who will give us back a decade when we could have been free from the knowledge that we are hunted at every turn, when my sons could not go out to a restaurant or walk the streets of the city?

Ten years of suffering for dozens of my associates who were dragged into interrogation rooms where they were blackmailed into committing criminal acts and humiliated, and where many of their lives were ruined, just so they would give false testimony against me.

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Ten years of countless bombshell articles, false leaks, biased testimonies. I wanted to say “evening after evening,” but it’s not “evening after evening.” It’s morning, noon, evening and night, and over and over again, and over and over again.

And above all, ten years of systematic division and deliberate skewing that tore the people apart, because these outrageous, fabricated cases were fabricated to create demonization, to engineer a false narrative, to boycott me and my family. To establish the narrative that I, who devoted my adult life and also my military service to protect our precious country — and I was elected and elected again and elected again as the prime minister of Israel — that I am not “prime minister of Israel”; I am “Defendant Number 1, the defendant.”

This thing tore the people apart, and condemned them to repeated elections — because of these boycotts, because of the unfounded allegations against me.

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And it was precisely on this day on which we finally saw a ray of light, of truth and justice, as the judges’ words echoed in the courtroom; it was precisely on this day that an astounding thing happened in the Knesset plenum. It was precisely on this day, when political opponents saw that these fabricated cases are finally fading away, that they rushed to pass a bill that would allow them to disqualify a candidate for prime minister, a candidate that the public had elected, because the attorney general had decided to file an indictment against him.

Decided. [Former attorney general] Mandelblit decided. He didn’t see, he didn’t read, he didn’t know, but he decided; he did it. He was also subject to pressures.

It’s a tool for political elimination.

Do you know where they do it? In Iran. In Iran, there is a list of candidates [for office. And they decide]: “This one is to be indicted. An indictment will be filed against that one.” That’s really how they do it in Iran and North Korea; in dictatorships.

This whole thing is so outrageous that when this proposal was first raised years ago — that when someone who is accused, if an indictment is filed against them, they will not be able to run for prime minister or serve as prime minister — that Tommy Lapid, may his memory be blessed, then said, I quote, “Do you want officials to remove governments? Do you want officials to fire a prime minister?” He shouted that out. He didn’t believe it. Who could conceive of such a thing? There is no such thing in any democracy.

Citizens of Israel, this trial must end immediately.

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And what also needs to end immediately is what came out of it — the hatred, the incitement, the division. The vast capital, the billions that went on repeated elections, on false investigations from the Philippines to Mexico, spanning the world — that money that could have gone to the reservists, to the north, to the south, to the citizens of Israel. This suffering, this lunacy, it must end. The boycotts must end, and now.

And precisely on this day, despite all the suffering that I, my dear wife, my beloved sons, my associates, the entire people of Israel, all the citizens of Israel have gone through, precisely on this day I extend a hand for reconciliation.

I know what enormous and immediate dangers the State of Israel faces. There is only one way to deal with them. To unite in order to deal with them. We must unite to secure the future of Israel — no less than that, and immediately.

My hand is extended for unity. Thank you very much.