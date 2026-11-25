Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posts a Hebrew-version of a graphic first put out by US President Donald Trump in 2019, as the caretaker premier continues to claim vindication after the judges overseeing his corruption trial called into question the most serious cases against him.

“They’re not only after me, they’re also after you,” says the meme shared on Netanyahu’s social media accounts. “I’m just standing in their way.”

תודה לעם ישראל ???????? אני אוהב אתכם ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DGlsjYwYZS — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) November 25, 2026