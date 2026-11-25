US special envoy Jared Kushner says that Israel “needs to get out of the constant wartime mindset and focus on economic diplomacy.”

Kushner makes the comments in a podcast interview with German businessman Mathias Döpfner just two days after he told New York Magazine that Israel is trending toward “global pariah status” if it doesn’t change its approach to Gaza.

The remark also comes as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in the midst of lobbying US President Donald Trump’s administration to launch another military offensive against Iran. The premier dispatched his Mossad chief Roman Gofman to make the case to the White House earlier this month.

Netanyahu has adopted a security doctrine in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria in which he has pushed for broad military buffer zones, which have frustrated the Trump administration’s diplomatic initiatives in the region.

Kushner appears to contrast the Israeli approach with the one adopted by its Gulf neighbors.

“[When] the Saudis or the Emiratis come to Washington, they bring 100 businessmen, and they’re signing deals,” the Trump envoy and son-in-law explains.

Jared Kushner on Israel: I think Israel really should focus on is they need to get out of the constant wartime mindset, and I think they need to focus on economic diplomacy. We need to start figuring out what's the benefit of being partners with Israel. pic.twitter.com/jn7Hhz1kUA — Clash Report (@clashreport) November 25, 2026

He touts Israel’s economy and technology and says Israel should be prioritizing the marketization of those strengths in order to better integrate itself in the region.

Kushner argues that Israel and Egypt could work to build data centers together in the Sinai Peninsula if the conflict in Gaza was ended peacefully.

Netanyahu has blocked the US-led Board of Peace from advancing its plan to disarm Hamas, arguing that its gradual framework is insufficient.

Kushner says Israel should instead focus on demonstrating that it is “just against terrorism… not against the Palestinian people” by allowing Gaza to be rebuilt once it has been demilitarized.

Asked whether having Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot as prime minister would make it easier for the Board of Peace to advance its plan for Gaza, Kushner avoids answering decisively.

He notes that Eisenkot has “said very positive things about Gaza being a big priority.” However, he notes that Netanyahu endorsed last year the 20-point plan that the Board of Peace is trying to implement and that the premier is capable of following through, even if “he doesn’t always make it easy.”

Jared Kushner on Egypt: If we can get Gaza solved, let's build data centers and energy together in the Sinai. Let's figure out how to create warm peace that has economic benefits for all the people. pic.twitter.com/0fRBqlyy5F — Clash Report (@clashreport) November 25, 2026

US and Board of Peace officials have accused Netanyahu of blocking their Gaza efforts for political reasons both during and after the recent Knesset election campaign.

“Whoever the [next] prime minister is, they’ll make this a priority because there’s no other alternative,” Kushner argues.

He echoes a point made last week by Board of Peace senior adviser Josh Gruenbaum, warning that bucking the Board of Peace model will lead to Hamas, the UN or the Palestinian Authority being given control over Gaza.

Asked about the prospects for a two-state solution, Kushner says that a key factor in achieving that framework is improving Palestinian governance because the “PA is massively corrupt and ineffective. And Hamas is a terrorist organization.”

He notes that the Board of Peace has established a new government of Palestinian technocrats that is tasked with temporarily replacing Hamas in Gaza.

Kushner touts the new panel’s members as being genuinely invested in bettering the lives of Palestinians, despite the threats they currently face from Hamas.

Jared Kushner on Gaza: I've seen the rise in global antisemitism and hate that's come out of October 7th and the war in Gaza. For me, it's very simple. I think a lot of that started in Gaza. And I don't think we'll be able to get people to move on from that until Gaza's… pic.twitter.com/BEPBHYBuhP — Clash Report (@clashreport) November 25, 2026

He laments that Hamas recently executed a Palestinian it falsely accused of collaborating with Israel, torturing him in a hospital, which Kushner says the terror group has been using for military operations.

Apparently recognizing the damage caused by Hamas, Kushner says “people in Israel just don’t have confidence that the Palestinians want peace.”

“We need to figure out the right frameworks… before we talk about political horizon,” he says, appearing to deprioritize a key part of the 20-point plan, which was needed to get Arab countries on board.

“If we can put in place a government that allows the people to pursue their potential, I think we can liberate millions of people and show that there’s a different path forward on this issue that’s been so impossible for so long,” Kushner says.

“I’ve seen the rise of antisemitism and hate that’s come out of October 7 and the war in Gaza. A lot of that started in Gaza. I don’t think we’ll be able to get people to move on from that until Gaza is completed,” he argues.