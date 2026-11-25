Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, November 26, 2026
Projectile said to cause explosion near tanker west of Dubai
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency says it received a report of an explosion caused by an unknown projectile near a tanker 50 nautical miles west of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday.
The tanker’s master reported the explosion, but the vessel sustained no damage, and there was no environmental impact, UKMTO says in an advisory note, adding that all crew members were safe and accounted for.
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