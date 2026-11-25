The Knesset has passed the first reading of legislation repealing Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi’s controversial broadcasting law.
Lawmakers vote 51-32 in favor of advancing the bill.
Passed in July, Karhi’s law overhauled media regulation by removing longstanding oversight mechanisms, minimum journalistic standards and restrictions on cross-ownership, while giving the government greater influence over television ratings and the allocation of state advertising.
The legislation will now be sent back to a special parliamentary committee tasked with passing it into law.
In plenum remarks before the vote, Karhi criticized the haste with which the committee has advanced the repeal legislation, noting that his original bill underwent 360 hours of discussions, compared to the repeal bill that was advanced after just 10 hours of talks.
B’Yachad MK Eitan Ginzburg, who is championing the repeal legislation, says the new Knesset was “elected to legislate, and legislate we shall.”
“What we are doing here is putting the separation of powers into practice. If the Knesset erred, then the Knesset shall correct. A reform of the communications market is necessary, and we will carry it out through an orderly and proper process,” he said in plenum remarks ahead of the vote.
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