Key updates
New York postpones Thanksgiving Day parade over major storm
New York has postponed the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to Saturday over fears of extreme weather, a first in the event’s 100-year history, as a major storm gathers steam on the US East Coast.
The brewing “nor’easter” threatens to disrupt plans for as many as 80 million people hitting the road and flying around the Thursday holiday, one of the country’s busiest travel seasons.
“The safety of our participants and spectators is our top priority, and after close consultation with our City and agency partners, we have made the decision to move this year’s celebration,” parade sponsor Macy’s writes in a statement shared by City Hall.
“Due to the expected severe weather, the 100th March of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will move to Saturday, November 28.”
The annual parade sees brightly colored balloons travel some 2.5 miles (four kilometers) from Midtown Manhattan to Macy’s Herald Square flagship store on 34th Street.
Millions of people typically gather to catch a glimpse of the festivities. It is the first time in its history that it has been postponed, The New York Post reported.
“This will be a heavy storm. We are expecting sustained winds between 30 and 40 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 60 to 65 miles per hour possible,” Mayor Zohran Mamdani tells a safety briefing Wednesday.
“The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning as well as a coastal flood warning. “Winds will be strong enough (Thursday) to down tree limbs and power lines.”
Bennett denies report that his aide is holding secret talks with PM confidant on unity gov’t
B’Yachad chairman Naftali Bennett is operating a secret negotiation channel with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu without informing other partners in his bloc led by Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot, Haaretz reports.
The channel involves Bennett’s confidant Shalom Shlomo and Netanyahu’s representative Michael Rabello, Haaretz says.
While Eisenkot has been working to establish a coalition with the ultra-Orthodox parties, Bennett’s representative has been speaking with Netanyahu’s aide about a unity government with the Likud party.
Haaretz says Rabello has offered seven slots on Likud’s next Knesset slate to members of the Eisenkot bloc willing to defect in order to establish a coalition with Netanyahu.
Bennett responds to the report by insisting that it is false and that other reporters looking into the supposed secret channel chose not to publish about it upon learning that it is not true.
Knesset advances bill repealing Karhi’s controversial broadcasting law
The Knesset has passed the first reading of legislation repealing Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi’s controversial broadcasting law.
Lawmakers vote 51-32 in favor of advancing the bill.
Passed in July, Karhi’s law overhauled media regulation by removing longstanding oversight mechanisms, minimum journalistic standards and restrictions on cross-ownership, while giving the government greater influence over television ratings and the allocation of state advertising.
The legislation will now be sent back to a special parliamentary committee tasked with passing it into law.
In plenum remarks before the vote, Karhi criticized the haste with which the committee has advanced the repeal legislation, noting that his original bill underwent 360 hours of discussions, compared to the repeal bill that was advanced after just 10 hours of talks.
B’Yachad MK Eitan Ginzburg, who is championing the repeal legislation, says the new Knesset was “elected to legislate, and legislate we shall.”
“What we are doing here is putting the separation of powers into practice. If the Knesset erred, then the Knesset shall correct. A reform of the communications market is necessary, and we will carry it out through an orderly and proper process,” he said in plenum remarks ahead of the vote.
Palestinian journalist killed by Israel in Gaza wins prestigious Rory Peck prize
Palestinian war correspondent Mariam Dagga, who was killed in Gaza in an Israeli strike last year, has posthumously won the prestigious Rory Peck prize for freelance video journalists, the organizers announce.
She shares the award with two of her colleagues from the Associated Press (AP), Abdel Kareem Hana and Jehad Alshrafi, “for their powerful coverage of the human cost of the war” in the Palestinian territory, the Rory Peck Trust said.
Dagga was 33 years old when she was killed in August 2025 in an Israeli air strike on a southern Gaza hospital, which claimed the lives of four other journalists.
The IDF said at the time that it targeted what it believed was a Hamas surveillance camera, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that Israel “deeply regrets” the attack, calling it a “tragic mishap.”
The independent photographer and reporter had been working with AP since the beginning of the war, sparked by Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.
“Journalists play an essential role in documenting events and informing the public, often at enormous personal risk,” the US press agency’s executive editor Julie Pace said, quoted in the Rory Peck Trust’s statement.
“We honor Mariam and all journalists killed during this conflict and other conflicts — and remain committed to seeking answers about their deaths.”
The prize has been awarded since 1995 in memory of video journalist Rory Peck, who was killed in Moscow in 1993, to celebrate the work of freelance video journalists.
Projectile said to cause explosion near tanker west of Dubai
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency says it received a report of an explosion caused by an unknown projectile near a tanker 50 nautical miles west of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday.
The tanker’s master reported the explosion, but the vessel sustained no damage, and there was no environmental impact, UKMTO says in an advisory note, adding that all crew members were safe and accounted for.
Kushner: Israel must escape ‘constant wartime mindset, focus on economic diplomacy’
US special envoy Jared Kushner says that Israel “needs to get out of the constant wartime mindset and focus on economic diplomacy.”
Kushner makes the comments in a podcast interview with German businessman Mathias Döpfner just two days after he told New York Magazine that Israel is trending toward “global pariah status” if it doesn’t change its approach to Gaza.
The remark also comes as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in the midst of lobbying US President Donald Trump’s administration to launch another military offensive against Iran. The premier dispatched his Mossad chief Roman Gofman to make the case to the White House earlier this month.
Netanyahu has adopted a security doctrine in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria in which he has pushed for broad military buffer zones, which have frustrated the Trump administration’s diplomatic initiatives in the region.
Kushner appears to contrast the Israeli approach with the one adopted by its Gulf neighbors.
“[When] the Saudis or the Emiratis come to Washington, they bring 100 businessmen, and they’re signing deals,” the Trump envoy and son-in-law explains.
Jared Kushner on Israel:
I think Israel really should focus on is they need to get out of the constant wartime mindset, and I think they need to focus on economic diplomacy.
We need to start figuring out what's the benefit of being partners with Israel. pic.twitter.com/jn7Hhz1kUA
— Clash Report (@clashreport) November 25, 2026
He touts Israel’s economy and technology and says Israel should be prioritizing the marketization of those strengths in order to better integrate itself in the region.
Kushner argues that Israel and Egypt could work to build data centers together in the Sinai Peninsula if the conflict in Gaza was ended peacefully.
Netanyahu has blocked the US-led Board of Peace from advancing its plan to disarm Hamas, arguing that its gradual framework is insufficient.
Kushner says Israel should instead focus on demonstrating that it is “just against terrorism… not against the Palestinian people” by allowing Gaza to be rebuilt once it has been demilitarized.
Asked whether having Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot as prime minister would make it easier for the Board of Peace to advance its plan for Gaza, Kushner avoids answering decisively.
He notes that Eisenkot has “said very positive things about Gaza being a big priority.” However, he notes that Netanyahu endorsed last year the 20-point plan that the Board of Peace is trying to implement and that the premier is capable of following through, even if “he doesn’t always make it easy.”
Jared Kushner on Egypt:
If we can get Gaza solved, let's build data centers and energy together in the Sinai.
Let's figure out how to create warm peace that has economic benefits for all the people. pic.twitter.com/0fRBqlyy5F
— Clash Report (@clashreport) November 25, 2026
US and Board of Peace officials have accused Netanyahu of blocking their Gaza efforts for political reasons both during and after the recent Knesset election campaign.
“Whoever the [next] prime minister is, they’ll make this a priority because there’s no other alternative,” Kushner argues.
He echoes a point made last week by Board of Peace senior adviser Josh Gruenbaum, warning that bucking the Board of Peace model will lead to Hamas, the UN or the Palestinian Authority being given control over Gaza.
Asked about the prospects for a two-state solution, Kushner says that a key factor in achieving that framework is improving Palestinian governance because the “PA is massively corrupt and ineffective. And Hamas is a terrorist organization.”
He notes that the Board of Peace has established a new government of Palestinian technocrats that is tasked with temporarily replacing Hamas in Gaza.
Kushner touts the new panel’s members as being genuinely invested in bettering the lives of Palestinians, despite the threats they currently face from Hamas.
Jared Kushner on Gaza:
I've seen the rise in global antisemitism and hate that's come out of October 7th and the war in Gaza.
For me, it's very simple. I think a lot of that started in Gaza.
And I don't think we'll be able to get people to move on from that until Gaza's… pic.twitter.com/BEPBHYBuhP
— Clash Report (@clashreport) November 25, 2026
He laments that Hamas recently executed a Palestinian it falsely accused of collaborating with Israel, torturing him in a hospital, which Kushner says the terror group has been using for military operations.
Apparently recognizing the damage caused by Hamas, Kushner says “people in Israel just don’t have confidence that the Palestinians want peace.”
“We need to figure out the right frameworks… before we talk about political horizon,” he says, appearing to deprioritize a key part of the 20-point plan, which was needed to get Arab countries on board.
“If we can put in place a government that allows the people to pursue their potential, I think we can liberate millions of people and show that there’s a different path forward on this issue that’s been so impossible for so long,” Kushner says.
“I’ve seen the rise of antisemitism and hate that’s come out of October 7 and the war in Gaza. A lot of that started in Gaza. I don’t think we’ll be able to get people to move on from that until Gaza is completed,” he argues.
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