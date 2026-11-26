New York has postponed the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to Saturday over fears of extreme weather, a first in the event’s 100-year history, as a major storm gathers steam on the US East Coast.

The brewing “nor’easter” threatens to disrupt plans for as many as 80 million people hitting the road and flying around the Thursday holiday, one of the country’s busiest travel seasons.

“The safety of our participants and spectators is our top priority, and after close consultation with our City and agency partners, we have made the decision to move this year’s celebration,” parade sponsor Macy’s writes in a statement shared by City Hall.

“Due to the expected severe weather, the 100th March of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will move to Saturday, November 28.”

The annual parade sees brightly colored balloons travel some 2.5 miles (four kilometers) from Midtown Manhattan to Macy’s Herald Square flagship store on 34th Street.

Millions of people typically gather to catch a glimpse of the festivities. It is the first time in its history that it has been postponed, The New York Post reported.

“This will be a heavy storm. We are expecting sustained winds between 30 and 40 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 60 to 65 miles per hour possible,” Mayor Zohran Mamdani tells a safety briefing Wednesday.

“The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning as well as a coastal flood warning. “Winds will be strong enough (Thursday) to down tree limbs and power lines.”