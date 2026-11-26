LONDON — Palestinian war correspondent Mariam Dagga, who was killed in Gaza in an Israeli strike last year, has posthumously won the prestigious Rory Peck prize for freelance video journalists, the organizers announced on Wednesday.

She shares the award with two of her colleagues from the Associated Press (AP), Abdel Kareem Hana and Jehad Alshrafi, “for their powerful coverage of the human cost of the war” in Gaza, the Rory Peck Trust said.

Dagga was 33 years old when she was killed in August 2025 in an Israeli air strike on a southern Gaza hospital, which claimed the lives of four other journalists.

The independent photographer and reporter had been working with AP since the beginning of the war, sparked by Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

The IDF at the time said it targeted what it believed was a Hamas surveillance camera, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement on Monday that Israel “deeply regrets” the attack, calling it a “tragic mishap.”

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Dagga, 33, and other reporters regularly based themselves at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis during the war.

She documented the experiences of ordinary Palestinians who had been displaced from their homes, and doctors who treated wounded or malnourished children.

“Journalists play an essential role in documenting events and informing the public, often at enormous personal risk,” the US press agency’s executive editor Julie Pace said, quoted in the Rory Peck Trust’s statement.

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“We honor Mariam and all journalists killed during this conflict and other conflicts — and remain committed to seeking answers about their deaths.”

French photographer Robin Tutenges also took home the first-ever Rory Peck Award for Photojournalism in recognition of his work on the conflict in Ethiopia’s northern Amhara region.

Sudanese freelance photographer and videojournalist Ahmed Mohamed Abdalla, an AFP collaborator, was shortlisted for the same award for his coverage of the fall of El-Fasher to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in Sudan’s civil war.

Abdalla was not allowed to attend the prize-giving ceremony in London as the UK government refused to grant him a visa.

In a recorded video message shared during the ceremony, he told of how the capital of the North Darfur region’s besieged inhabitants had to eat livestock feed to survive amid the daily deluge of missiles.

The prize has been awarded since 1995 in memory of video journalist Rory Peck, who was killed in Moscow in 1993, to celebrate the work of freelance video journalists.