CAIRO, Egypt — A fire erupted in the Egyptian capital Cairo on Wednesday, killing at least 30 people, according to the health ministry, after a fuel truck reportedly overturned on a packed highway.

AFP footage showed a huge fireball and thick black smoke rising above the densely populated capital’s Al-Waraq neighborhood as motorists sounded their horns and scrambled to get away. Surrounding buildings appeared to escape the flames.

State media reported that the fire broke out when a truck loaded with fuel overturned on Cairo’s Ring Road — a crowded highway linking different parts of the capital — and burst into flames, engulfing nearby vehicles.

The health ministry said 39 ambulances were sent to the scene and 15 people were taken to a hospital with injuries.

“The scene was terrifying,” Abdel Rahman Khalil told AFP, saying he arrived shortly after the crash and saw the overturned fuel truck engulfed in flames.

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AFP images showed a grisly aftermath with cars burned out, as firefighters doused the truck’s wreckage.

مشاهد خاصة للعربية ترصد اللحظات الأولى عقب انقلاب شاحنة محملة بمواد بترولية الأمر الذي تسبب باندلاع حريق هائل في منطقة الوراق بالجيزة وأسفر عن مقتل 30 شخصاً على الأقل #العربية pic.twitter.com/9GBQ5ffCuH — العربية مصر (@AlArabiya_EGY) November 25, 2026

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Egypt’s public prosecutor said an investigation had been opened and that DNA tests were being carried out to identify badly burned victims.

The health ministry said it had raised its emergency alert level and that Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar had traveled to the scene and nearby hospitals.

A crowd and emergency services gathered at the scene as a bulldozer removed a car’s burned-out wreckage, images showed.

Road deaths

Egypt, with its informal residential areas and often dilapidated infrastructure, has suffered several deadly fires in recent years.

Slow response times of emergency services are not unusual in the country, where neighborhood residents routinely improvise rescue efforts, even within the megalopolis of Cairo.

Fire escapes, smoke detectors and alarms are rare, and in many areas, warrens of narrow roads make it hard for fire engines to reach disaster sites.

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Car crashes are also common, and often blamed on reckless driving, poor maintenance and uneven law enforcement, with traffic laws also being widely flouted.

Last year, nearly 6,000 people died in road accidents across the country, according to Egypt’s state statistics agency.

The year before, more than 5,200 road deaths were recorded across the country, according to authorities.

In August, at least 18 people, many of them teenagers, were killed in northern Egypt when two pickup trucks carrying agricultural day laborers crashed.