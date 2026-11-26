US special envoy Jared Kushner said Wednesday that Israel “needs to get out of the constant wartime mindset and focus on economic diplomacy,” as the Board of Peace architect works to convince Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to cease blocking Washington’s plan to disarm Hamas.

Kushner made the comments in a podcast interview with German businessman Mathias Döpfner just two days after he told New York Magazine that Israel is trending toward “global pariah status” if it doesn’t change its approach to Gaza.

The remark came as Netanyahu is in the midst of lobbying US President Donald Trump’s administration to launch another military offensive against Iran. The premier dispatched his Mossad chief Roman Gofman to make the case to the White House earlier this month.

In addition to pushing for renewed conflict in Iran, Netanyahu has adopted a security doctrine in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria that has seen the IDF establish broad military buffer zones beyond Israel’s territory, in what has frustrated the Trump administration’s diplomatic initiatives in the region.

Kushner appeared to contrast the Israeli approach to US engagement with the one adopted by its Gulf neighbors.

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“[When] the Saudis or the Emiratis come to Washington, they bring 100 businessmen, and they’re signing deals,” the Trump envoy and son-in-law explained.

Jared Kushner on Israel: I think Israel really should focus on is they need to get out of the constant wartime mindset, and I think they need to focus on economic diplomacy. Advertisement We need to start figuring out what's the benefit of being partners with Israel. pic.twitter.com/jn7Hhz1kUA — Clash Report (@clashreport) November 25, 2026

He touted Israel’s economy and technology and said Israel should be prioritizing the marketization of those strengths in order to better integrate itself in the region.

Kushner argued that Israel and Egypt could work to build data centers together in the Sinai Peninsula if a peaceful resolution was reached to the conflict in Gaza.

Hamas in July agreed to the board’s disarmament roadmap, which envisions the terror group gradually handing over its weapons as Israel withdraws from the Strip. Netanyahu has rejected the framework, arguing that Hamas must completely disarm before Israeli troops conduct any withdrawals.

Accordingly, Netanyahu has blocked the board from operationalizing the governing and security agencies that are supposed to replace Hamas in Gaza, effectively keeping the terror group in control of half the enclave.

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US and Board of Peace officials have accused Netanyahu of blocking their Gaza efforts for political reasons both during and after the recent Knesset election campaign.

Kushner phoned Netanyahu on Tuesday to discuss the Board of Peace’s stalled efforts, urging Netanyahu to get on board with the US-led panel’s efforts in Gaza, according to a source briefed on the call.

Netanyahu, in response, signaled that he was willing to work with the Board of Peace and remains committed to the broader effort of disarming Hamas, the source said, confirming reporting in the Axios news site.

However, the source noted that the board has received such signals and assurances in the past from Netanyahu and wants to see follow-through this time.

Axios reported that in a call earlier this month, Netanyahu told Trump he wasn’t able to advance the Board of Peace’s 20-point plan for re-stabilizing the Gaza Strip because he only serves as caretaker prime minister following the inconclusive results in the October 27 election.

Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot currently holds the mandate for forming the next government, though faces significant obstacles in doing so.

A Trump official rejected Netanyahu’s explanation for the inaction in Gaza, pointing out that the prime minister was not using that rationale when it came to Iran, where he has been pushing for renewed conflict.

The White House wants to make sure that even if Netanyahu is head of the opposition in the near future, he will back the plan, Axios reported.

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The US is asking Netanyahu to allow the International Stabilization Force to deploy in Gaza; allow 4,000 Palestinians to leave the Strip for police training; let temporary homes be brought in for the winter; agree to the construction of bases in Gaza for the ISF; allow the Palestinian technocratic government to begin operating in the area where a new UAE-backed neighborhood is meant to be built; and allow materials for water and sanitation projects in Gaza.

In apparent recognition of the international anger, Israel announced on Monday that it would allow the partial repair of Gaza’s two main sewage treatment plants, which it had agreed to facilitate in June but held off on doing in the months that followed.

Asked whether Eisenkot as prime minister would make it easier for the Board of Peace to advance its plan for Gaza, Kushner avoided answering decisively.

He noted that Eisenkot has “said very positive things about Gaza being a big priority.” However, he recalled that Netanyahu endorsed last year the 20-point plan that the Board of Peace is trying to implement and that the premier is capable of following through, even if “he doesn’t always make it easy.”

“Whoever the [next] prime minister is, they’ll make this a priority because there’s no other alternative,” Kushner argued.

He echoed a point made last week by Board of Peace senior adviser Josh Gruenbaum, warning that bucking the Board of Peace model will lead to Hamas, the UN or the Palestinian Authority being given control over Gaza.

Jared Kushner on Egypt: If we can get Gaza solved, let's build data centers and energy together in the Sinai. Let's figure out how to create warm peace that has economic benefits for all the people. pic.twitter.com/0fRBqlyy5F Advertisement — Clash Report (@clashreport) November 25, 2026

Asked about the prospects for a two-state solution, Kushner said that a key factor in achieving that framework is improving Palestinian governance because the “PA is massively corrupt and ineffective. And Hamas is a terrorist organization.”

He noted that the Board of Peace has established a new government of Palestinian technocrats that is tasked with temporarily replacing Hamas in Gaza.

Kushner touted the new panel’s members as being genuinely invested in bettering the lives of Palestinians, despite the threats they currently face from Hamas.

He lamented that Hamas recently executed a Palestinian it falsely accused of collaborating with Israel, torturing him in a hospital, which Kushner says the terror group has been using for military operations.

Apparently recognizing the damage caused by Hamas, Kushner says “people in Israel just don’t have confidence that the Palestinians want peace.”

Jared Kushner on Gaza: I've seen the rise in global antisemitism and hate that's come out of October 7th and the war in Gaza. For me, it's very simple. I think a lot of that started in Gaza. And I don't think we'll be able to get people to move on from that until Gaza's… pic.twitter.com/BEPBHYBuhP — Clash Report (@clashreport) November 25, 2026

Kushner said Israel should focus on demonstrating that it is “just against terrorism… not against the Palestinian people” by allowing Gaza to be rebuilt once it has been demilitarized.

“We need to figure out the right frameworks… before we talk about political horizon,” he said, appearing to deprioritize a key part of the 20-point plan, which was needed to get Arab countries on board.

“If we can put in place a government that allows the people to pursue their potential, I think we can liberate millions of people and show that there’s a different path forward on this issue that’s been so impossible for so long,” Kushner said.

“I’ve seen the rise of antisemitism and hate that’s come out of October 7 and the war in Gaza. A lot of that started in Gaza. I don’t think we’ll be able to get people to move on from that until Gaza is completed,” he argued.