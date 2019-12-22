Netanyahu ad copies Trump, who ripped off Modi

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has put out a new campaign ad. But it may not be that new.

The graphic, posted on his social media accounts Saturday, includes a black-and-white photo of Netanyahu pointing, with a Hebrew caption reading, “They’re not only after me, they’re after us.”

“I’m just standing in their way,” it says below.

The ad appeared to refer to the criminal charges against Netanyahu, which he denies and has claimed are part of a “coup” by left-wing rivals, prosecutors, the media and law enforcement.

The graphic mimicked one put out by US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, when the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives voted to impeach him for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress over his efforts to press Ukraine to investigate former vice president Joe Biden, the leading 2020 Democratic nominee.

“In reality they’re not after me they’re after you. I’m just in the way,” it says.

The Trump graphic in turn was almost identical to one of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the text of the two exactly the same.

Trump copies 2019 Modi Campaign. Okay. That's new! pic.twitter.com/ha8DmXfy4l — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) December 19, 2019

Unlike fellow nationalist leaders Netanyahu and Trump, Modi is not facing either legal or political proceedings that could boot him from office, though he is currently dealing with mass protests over a new citizenship law that doesn’t extend to Muslims.

Trump and Netanyahu have drawn comparisons for their criticism of the media and portraying investigations into their conduct as “witch hunts” by non-elected elites seeking to oust them from office.

Netanyahu is seeking to be reelected on March 2 in Israel’s third elections in less than a year after the last two national votes failed to produce a government, a first in the country’s history.