Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, September 11, 2026
Defending Iran war, Trump says US will never forget 9/11: ‘That’s why we fight today’
President Donald Trump vowed Friday that the United States would never forget the September 11, 2001 attacks and would continue to “fight,” as he marks the 25th anniversary in a ceremony at the Pentagon.
“Today we renew the sacred oath that we first swore in their names a quarter of a century ago. We will never, ever forget. That’s why we fight today,” says Trump, who opted to skip commemorations in New York.
“We don’t have a choice. There can only be victory. We fight hard. We fight to win.”
“We salute the service members working right now to ensure the world’s number one sponsor of terror — the Islamic Republic of Iran — will never ever have a nuclear weapon.”
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