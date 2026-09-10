12:12 am

50-year-old shot dead in Taibe, in Arab community’s 173rd homicide of 2026

By Noam Lehmann

A man was fatally shot in the central Arab town of Taibe this evening, the Abraham Initiatives coexistence watchdog confirms.

He is identified as Raed Haj Yahya, 50. He is the 173rd Arab homicide victim this year, the watchdog says.

Medics had rushed Haj Yahya to Kfar Saba’s Meir Hospital in critical condition after finding him in his car without a pulse and not breathing, according to the Magen David Adom ambulance service.

Police say officers are scanning the area for suspects. The shooting was of a “criminal” rather than nationalist nature, police say.

11:42 pm

Projectiles said to hit two vessels near Oman’s Khasab

By Reuters

Four unknown projectiles hit two vessels 4 nautical miles west of Oman’s Khasab, causing a fire on one vessel and leaving the status of the second vessel unknown, says the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations.

The master of another vessel reported seeing the projectiles hit the two vessels about 6 nautical miles north of his position, UKMTO says.

11:26 pm

Skeptical Vance said to have sought direct intel from US generals on state of Iran war

US Vice President JD Vance speaks at Universal Contracting and Urban Tree Trimming, August 31, 2026, in Sterling Heights, Michigan. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)
US Vice President JD Vance speaks at Universal Contracting and Urban Tree Trimming, August 31, 2026, in Sterling Heights, Michigan. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)

US Vice President JD Vance reportedly sought direct insight from American generals on the war against Iran, seeking to bypass the Pentagon amid his skepticism of the extended military conflict.

A New York Times report says the VP was seeking direct intel from military commander on “objectives, tactics, casualty estimates, what the Iranians would do in the Strait of Hormuz.”

According to the report — citing “more than half a dozen” current and former officials, the commanders warned Vance about severely depleted military stockpiles, as well as the Iranian regime’s willingness to dig in for a major and drawn-out fight.

The newspaper says that the “sobering private assessments” received by Vance were often quite different from the often boastful public rhetoric coming from President Donald Trump.

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