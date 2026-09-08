Zamir says IDF to open new ‘unmanned systems and AI’ branch by December

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir announced on Tuesday that the military would soon inaugurate a new “unmanned systems and artificial intelligence” branch.

Currently, the Israel Defense Forces has three branches — the Ground Forces, Air Force, and Navy. The existing branches are each headed by a major general. A new fourth branch would be an unprecedented move for the military.

“The battlefield is changing at a dizzying pace, and we are changing with it. We understand that the future includes unmanned systems, robotics, drones and widespread use of artificial intelligence,” Zamir said at a Navy officers’ graduation ceremony.

Zamir said that last week he finalized the plans for the establishment of the new branch, which he said would “be responsible for the rapidly developing field” of unmanned systems and AI.

“Maritime, land and aerial robotic capabilities will be developed. The capabilities that unmanned systems will provide will enable them to operate alongside manned combat teams or in independent missions. They will increase operational activity on the battlefield and save human lives,” he said.

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“The Navy will also benefit from its fruits by incorporating advanced and autonomous capabilities above and below the sea,” Zamir continued.

Zamir said that the IDF intends to be a “global leader” in the field, and therefore, the new branch would be inaugurated by Hanukkah in early December.

No further details were given by Zamir on the new branch.

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The IDF already uses unmanned systems in its existing branches. The Israeli Air Force and Ground Forces’ Artillery Corps operate unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and drones; the Navy has deployed unmanned vessels, also known as drone boats; and the Ground Forces has various unmanned vehicles, including remotely-controlled bulldozers and repurposed decommissioned M113 armored personnel carriers (APCs) packed with explosives.

Currently, the IDF’s C4I and Cyber Defense Directorate is responsible for the military’s AI systems. Last year, the directorate established a new Information and Artificial Intelligence Division.