Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, September 18, 2026

UN chief ‘deeply regrets’ Washington’s decision to bar PA’s Abbas from speaking at General Assembly

By AFP Today, 9:28 pm
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UNITED NATIONS — UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “deeply regrets” Washington’s decision to deny a visa to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas for a second consecutive year, preventing him from attending next week’s UN General Assembly, his spokesman says.

“The Secretary-General is concerned about the impact of this decision on the ability of the State of Palestine to participate fully in the work of the United Nations,” Stephane Dujarric says in a statement.

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