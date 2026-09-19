Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, September 19, 2026

CNN, MS NOW say they were barred from White House after Trump imposes ban

By AP Today, 5:49 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
CNN Senior White House Reporter Betsy Klein, carrying an empty credential holder after having her credential revoked following President Donald Trump’s ban on CNN, MS NOW and Politico, walks near the White House, September 19, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
CNN Senior White House Reporter Betsy Klein, carrying an empty credential holder after having her credential revoked following President Donald Trump’s ban on CNN, MS NOW and Politico, walks near the White House, September 19, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

NEW YORK — Two major news networks are denied access to the White House, with reporters from CNN and MS NOW both going live to report they’d been barred following a ban imposed by President Donald Trump.

The actions escalated Trump’s long-running efforts to restrict news coverage by journalists he finds objectionable, and are the latest test of First Amendment protections in the United States. Trump said Friday he would ban both organizations and also Politico, because of their coverage — which he called “fake news.”

CNN issues a statement saying it stood behind its reporters. “We will not be deflected from our duty to hold the government and other public bodies to account,” it says. The statement is shown on the air before senior White House reporter Betsy Klein began to report on her ban.

MS NOW also says in a statement that it stands behind its journalists.

“The White House belongs to the American people and the decisions made inside are funded by our tax dollars,” the network says in a statement. “MS NOW intends to take any and all steps necessary to defend our First Amendment rights and the essential role of independent journalism in our democracy.”

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.