CNN, MS NOW say they were barred from White House after Trump imposes ban

NEW YORK — Two major news networks are denied access to the White House, with reporters from CNN and MS NOW both going live to report they’d been barred following a ban imposed by President Donald Trump.

The actions escalated Trump’s long-running efforts to restrict news coverage by journalists he finds objectionable, and are the latest test of First Amendment protections in the United States. Trump said Friday he would ban both organizations and also Politico, because of their coverage — which he called “fake news.”

CNN issues a statement saying it stood behind its reporters. “We will not be deflected from our duty to hold the government and other public bodies to account,” it says. The statement is shown on the air before senior White House reporter Betsy Klein began to report on her ban.

MS NOW also says in a statement that it stands behind its journalists.

“The White House belongs to the American people and the decisions made inside are funded by our tax dollars,” the network says in a statement. “MS NOW intends to take any and all steps necessary to defend our First Amendment rights and the essential role of independent journalism in our democracy.”