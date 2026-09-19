Saudi Arabia issues alert for potential danger in capital Riyadh, amid Houthi attacks
Saudi civil defense issues an alert early over potential danger in the capital Riyadh amid an uptick in attacks by Iran-aligned Houthis group on the Gulf country.
‘A complete lie’: Hegseth denies WaPo report that Pentagon is publicly undercounting Iran war deaths
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth denies a report in the Washington Post that at least four more American servicemembers have been killed during the Iran war than the 18 acknowledged by the Pentagon.
“This is DISGUSTING and FAKE. A complete LIE,” he writes on X. “Shame on the Washington Post — they’re worse than Iranian state media.”
US official says Trump unlikely to meet with Netanyahu at UN, citing scheduling difficulties
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not among the world leaders scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York next week, and it’s unlikely the pair will have time in their schedules to squeeze in a sit-down, a US official tells The Times of Israel.
Trump will meet with the leaders of the UK, Mexico and Japan on Tuesday before heading back to Washington to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, the US official says.
Netanyahu is set to speak on Thursday and will only be in town for about a day.
Trump claims deal with Denmark for ‘permanent’ US security control over Greenland
US President Donald Trump says that he has struck an “infinite” deal with Denmark to give the United States control over Greenland’s security and bar foreign adversaries from setting up bases there.
“I am pleased to announce that the United States of America has entered into an Agreement with The Kingdom of Denmark, and Greenland, that gives the United States permanent control over security, and all other needs, in Greenland,” Trump says on his Truth Social network.
“From now on, no US adversary can EVER have a base in Greenland, have a military presence in Greenland, or make sensitive investments in Greenland, without our express written approval.”
South Korea’s FM stresses to Rubio its intent to contribute to restoring free passage in Hormuz
South Korea’s Foreign Minister Cho Hyun met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday and reaffirmed Seoul’s willingness to contribute substantively to restoring free passage through the Strait of Hormuz, Yonhap news agency reports.
Cho travelled to Washington this week for talks with Rubio and members of the US Congress.
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