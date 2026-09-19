US official says Trump unlikely to meet with Netanyahu at UN, citing scheduling difficulties

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not among the world leaders scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York next week, and it’s unlikely the pair will have time in their schedules to squeeze in a sit-down, a US official tells The Times of Israel.

Trump will meet with the leaders of the UK, Mexico and Japan on Tuesday before heading back to Washington to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, the US official says.

Netanyahu is set to speak on Thursday and will only be in town for about a day.