Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, September 19, 2026

Saudi Arabia issues all-clear for Riyadh after explosions heard there

By Agencies Today, 4:11 am
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The Saudi civil defense agency sends an all-clear after issuing alerts for potential danger in Riyadh and the city of Al-Kharj east of the capital, amid an uptick in attacks by Iran-aligned Houthis group on the Gulf country.

Both Reuters and AFP journalists reported hearing two explosions Explosions were heard in Riyadh on Saturday, an AFP journalists reported, after an air raid alert was issued by Saudi Arabian authorities, regularly targeted in recent days by pro-Iranian Houthis in Yemen.

The alert, the first Riyadh has been affected by the conflict in neighboring Yemen that intensified in July, comes hours after the Houthis’ military spokesperson said the rebel group had foiled “criminal attempts” he said Saudi stood behind in capital Sanaa, vowing a response.

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