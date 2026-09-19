Iran’s judiciary says man executed for giving Mossad information on missile sites in June 2025 war

Iran has executed a man convicted of passing missile site intelligence to Israel during the 12-day war in June 2025, according to the judiciary.

Iran’s judiciary-run Mizan news agency says Hossein Pedaran was hanged after the Supreme Court upheld his death sentence on charges of espionage and intelligence cooperation with Israel.

It says Pedaran had provided Israel’s Mossad intelligence service with information on sensitive military sites in the central province of Isfahan, and had carried out the espionage for financial gain.

The number of executions in Iran has risen since the start of the Middle East war, which broke out on February 28 with US-Israeli strikes against Iran.

Many of the executions have been linked to alleged espionage or to January’s anti-regime protests that were brutally suppressed by the government.

Iranian authorities executed at least 1,639 people last year, a record high since 1989, according to Iran Human Rights, an NGO based in Norway, and Together Against the Death Penalty (ECPM), which is headquartered in Paris.

According to Amnesty International, Iran is second only to China in the number of death penalties it carries out.