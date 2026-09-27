Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 27, 2026
7 killed in strike on market in Yemen, Houthi-run health ministry says
Yemen’s Houthi-run health ministry says seven people were killed and 40 injured, including children, in a strike on shops at a market in Taiz province today.
Three military sources within the internationally recognized, Saudi-backed Yemeni government tell Reuters that Iran-backed Houthi operatives had recently established a military camp near the market.
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